Edo Crisis: Your Arguments Are Weak, Resign, Join APC – PDP Slams Shaibu Over Claims On Ighodalo

The Edo State Peoples Democratic Party, has berated the impeached deputy governor, Philip Shaibu for his comments over the party’s governorship candidate, Asue Ighodalo.

Recall that Shaibu had earlier announced his support for the All Progressives Congress’s candidate, Monday Okpebholo, in the upcoming governorship poll.

The former deputy governor described Okpebholo as homeboy, adding that the PDP’s candidate is an outsider and not fit to rule Edo people.

He said: “I chose to follow the homeboy in the APC. The man they are parading in the PDP is an outsider and we have also agreed that no more godfatherism in Edo.

“The man the PDP is parading is the godson of Obaseki and there is no way a godson can be governor of Edo State again.”

READ MORE: Edo 2024: Philip Shaibu Throws Weight Behind APC’s Candidate, Labels Ighodalo Outsider

Reacting to Shaibu’s message, in a voice note sent to PUNCH, on Monday, the Deputy Director General of the media arm of the Edo PDP Governorship Campaign Council, Rev. Olu Martin, described the former governor reason for supporting APC candidate as baseless.

He said: “Because the candidate didn’t grow up in Edo, doesn’t make him a stranger in his own state.

“I thought Shaibu would tell us that the candidate he wants to support has the capacity, intelligent, knack for excellence and smartness, which are the hallmarks of a great leader.

“The honourable thing he should have done is to resign from the PDP like others and support the APC candidate. His argument is that of weak people.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the gubernatorial election is scheduled for September 21.