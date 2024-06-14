Edo Guber: Impeached Deputy Gov Shaibu, Ogbeide-Ihama Collapse Structure For APC

Two former governorship aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party, Philip Shaibu and Omoregbe Ogbeide-Ihama, have collapsed their structures for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the development is coming, ahead of the September 21 governorship election in Edo state.

Recall that Shaibu, the impeached Deputy Governor of the state and Ogbeide-Ihama had contested for the PDP ticket but lost to Asue Ighodalo, the Governor Godwin Obaseki’s preferred candidate.

It was gathered that Shaibu and Ogbeide-Ihama, donated on Friday to the campaign council of the APC governorship candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo.

The former deputy governor reportedly donated over 50 Toyota Sienna buses, music trucks, and his campaign secretariat office to the APC’s Okpebholo/DENCO Campaign Organization, while Ogbeide-Ihama, a former two-time member of the House of Representatives, donated a fully equipped campaign office.

Disclosing this to the public today, the Director of the APC New Media Campaign Committee, Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah, confirmed the donations, stating that the the gifts would have a greater impact on the political landscape.

He said: “Shaibu and Ogbeide-Ihama’s support for the APC is likely to galvanize other PDP members to reconsider their positions, potentially leading to increased support for our party.

“As the PDP grapples with these significant contributions to the APC, we are solidifying our position and building unprecedented momentum.”