Edo Guber: PDP, Obaseki Will Be Kicked Out — Akpabio Confident Of APC’s Victory

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, on Sunday, assured that All Progressives Congress (APC), will win the governorship election in Edo State, come September 21.

He disclosed this in Calabar, Cross River State’s capital, while speaking during the APC South-South conference.

Charging Party members in the State to work harder to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate at the governorship poll, he said: “For those of you from Edo State and any part of the South-South region, the election that is coming up in September 2024, you all must head towards Edo, both in prayers and everything. We have to because we are going to defeat Obaseki.”

Akpabio however assured the State’s APC governorship candidate, Monday Okpebholo, that he has no problems at all.

“Our brother, Senator Monty, you’re not just the hope of Edo; you’re the hope of the APC in the South-South zone. We will support you to succeed,” he said.

The Senate President who vowed that the region will soon have a second APC Governor, assured Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State that he will no longer be alone.

He added: “Your Excellency, Governor Otu, your days of loneliness are over. Today, we have a governor in Cross River State who’s showing direction in terms of performance. It’s not about talk. It’s about what you are able to do. The people will only judge you by what you put on ground.”