Edo PDP Demands Arrest Of APC Chair For Threatening To Stone Gov Obaseki”

For threatening to “stone” Governor Godwin Obaseki, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Edo State chapter, has called for the arrest of Jarett Tenebe, All Progressives Congress’ (APC) State Chairman.

Tony Aziegbemi, the State PDP Chairman, in a Monday statement categorically beckoned on the Commissioner of Police and the State Director of the Department of State Security to immediately arrest Tenebe.

Tenebe had made the threat in a viral video sighted on X, just as the State prepares to conduct its governorship election come September 21, 2024.

“Let me send a clear warning to him, he cannot rig this election, because we are ready for him. He can start saying all of this because he’s planning to do certain things that are not decent.

“I’m Chairman of the Party now and I’m ready for him. He should be careful with the way he talks so that we will not tell people to stone him. It may get to that very soon if he starts opening his mouth to say rubbish.

READ ALSO: Edo APC Chair Threatens To Ask Hoodlums To Stone Governor Obaseki

“I will tell people to stone him and I’m sure when they start stoning him, he will know he doesn’t have the support he is talking about,” he had said.

Reacting to the threat, Aziegbemi stated that the video which was “circulated on social media has caused anxiety and apprehension in the State.”

According to him, the PDP views the “unacceptable” threat as a direct “call for anarchy and a treasonable offence.”

“The PDP hereby calls on the Edo State Commissioner of Police and the State Director of the Department of State Security (DSS) to immediately arrest Jarrett Tenebe and investigate thoroughly his outrageous statement. The PDP wishes to warn that failure to act is a potential call for anarchy in the state,” the statement read in part.

He, however, called on supporters and party faithful to maintain peace in the State and not allow agents of disunity plunge it into anarchy.