Edo PDP Expels Ex-Deputy Governor, Shaibu, Others Over Anti-Party Activities

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has announced the expulsion of former Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, from the Party.

The National Vice Chairman (South-South) of the Party, Dan Orbih, was equally expelled.

As contained in a Wednesday statement issued in Benin by the Party’s Publicity Secretary, Ogie Vasco, the duo were expelled for anti-party activities,

For same reason, Vasco also announced the expulsion of Omorgie Ihama, a former House of Representatives member, who represented Oredo Federal Constituency.

According to him, the decision was taken at a meeting attended by nine members of the State Working committee at the Party secretariat.

“The SWC has extensively deliberated on the issue and resolved to expel, with immediate effect, Dan Orbih, National Vice Chairman South South.

READ ALSO: Kano APC Calls For Kwankwaso’s Arrest After Accusing FG Of Fueling Insecurity

“It also decided to expel Phillip Shaibu and upheld the expulsion of Ogbeide-Ihama from Ward 2, Oredo Local Government Area,” he said.

Reacting, Orbih told newsmen the body had no powers to suspend a member of the National Working Committee or expel anybody without following the provision of the party’s constitution.

“When a group of persons sits down to make pronouncement that are unconstitutional it only showed that they are ignorant of the constitution of the party.

“That is all I have to say about that and nothing more,” Orbih told newsmen.

Information Nigeria reports that Shaibu had made substantial donations to the campaign council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Monday Okpebholo.

He donated over 50 Toyota Sienna buses, music trucks, and his well-furnished campaign secretariat office to the APC’s Okpebholo/DENCO Campaign Organization.