EFCC Apprehends Two Ex-Bankers For Stealing Dead Customer’s N4.2m



Two former staff of Union Bank in Makurdi, Benue State, have been nabbed for the alleged stealing of N4,199,500 belonging to a deceased customer of the bank.

They were arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday in Makurdi.

According to a Saturday statement issued by the agency’s Spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, in Abuja, the suspects are identified as Idah Ogoh and Agbo Okwute.

Oyewole disclosed that the criminal activity of the suspects was uncovered after the family of the deceased approached the bank for probate processing and subsequently petitioned the EFCC.

The statement read: “Their arrest followed a petition against them by the bank on fraudulent debits on a deceased customer, Emmanuel Azer Agenna’s account.

“Their dealings were uncovered when the family of the deceased approached the bank for the balance on the account of the deceased for probate processing.

“The family disputed the balance given to them by the bank and subsequently sent a complaint to the bank regarding unauthorised debits on the account.”

Oyewale said, based on their complaints, the bank carried out an internal investigation and its findings revealed that a debit card was procured on the deceased’s customer account on May 10, 2023.

He said that the debit card was procured by Ifah Ogoh, one of the bank’s Sales and Service Associates which was authorised by the bank on the same date.

“Further findings by the bank showed that the procured card by Ogoh was handed over to another Sales and Service Associate, Agbo Okwute, who eventually delivered the card to an accomplice for transfer and withdrawal of funds from the account of the deceased.

“Several withdrawals were allegedly made by the suspects through the accomplice.

“The suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” he added.