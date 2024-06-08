EFCC Arraigns Three For Allegedly Defrauding Access Bank Of N3.5bn



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Friday, arraigned three men before an Ikeja Special Offences Court sitting in Lagos, for allegedly stealing the sum of N3.5 billion from Access Bank.

For also retaining the proceeds of crime, the trio – Michael Igbomins, David Onyeike and Moses Iruolaja were arraigned before Justice Olubunmi Abike-Fadipe.

EFCC’s counsel, Abdulhamid Tukur, told court that the defendants, with dishonest intent, allegedly stole and converted for their own use, the sum of N3.5 billion, property of Access Bank.

As disclosed by the News Agency of Nigeria, an Access Bank staff plugged an Hp Elitebook laptop into his branch network where he was working for about 16 years as an IT representative.

He gave remote access to his cohorts to perpetrate the fraud on the network of the bank and employed other defendants through which they moved the money.

According to the anti-graft agency, their offences are contrary to the provision of Section 17 of the EFCC Establishment Act, 2004 and Section 280 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015.

The three-men however pleaded not guilty to the charge read to them.

Following their not guilty plea, Tukur prayed the court for a trial date and urged the court to remand the defendants in a correctional facility.

However, the defendants counsel, M. S. Amosun and I. O. Lala informed the court that there was no pending application before the court but prayed that they would do the needful before the next adjourned date.

Abike-Fadipe, however, adjourned the case until 28 November for commencement of trial.