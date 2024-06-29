EFCC Arrests 27 Suspects For Alleged Internet Fraud In Benin City

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has apprehended 27 suspected internet fraudsters in Benin City, Edo State.

The arrests took place on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at various places throughout the city, following intelligence on their alleged involvement in computer-related fraud.

This was revealed in a statement posted on the X platform on Friday.

READ MORE: Sexual Assault: Appeal Court Affirms 5-Year Conviction Of Baba Ijesha

The statement read, “Operatives of the Benin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, arrested 27 suspected internet fraudsters at different locations within Benin City.

“The suspects were arrested following actionable intelligence on their suspected involvement in computer- related fraud.

“Items recovered from them include the sum of N590,000.00, nine exotic cars, laptops and phones.

“The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”

SEE BELOW: