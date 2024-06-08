EFCC Detains Three For Spraying Naira Notes At Burial Ceremony

The Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission detained three people for spraying naira notes at a burial.

The EFCC announced this in a statement posted to its X account on Friday.

The statement partly read,

“The suspects were arrested following credible intelligence on their suspected involvement in naira abuse.

“The suspects are Stanley Ogbolu, 35, Odiaka Sorwu 42, and Kelvin Anyakwu, 42.

“They were arrested in Asaba, Delta State at a burial ceremony allegedly spraying naira notes on a celebrant.”

The EFCC also stated that the accused will be charged in court once the investigations are completed.

This arrest comes amid the EFCC’s ongoing crackdown on anyone misusing the naira, as spraying and mishandling banknotes are punishable under Nigerian law.