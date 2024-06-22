EFCC Nab Fake Aso Rock Staff, Others Over N22m Employment Scam

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, has arrested a fake official of the State House in Abuja and other suspects for employment scam.

In a statement made available on Friday, the EFCC spokesman, Dele Oyewale, disclosed that the suspects were arrested for alleged criminal conspiracy, false representation and employment scam.

He identified the culprits as Augustine Enamegbai Umogboi, Eleojo Josephine Idakwo, Kingsley Onuh.

It was also learnt that Umogboi claimed to be a former Aso Rock worker, Idakwo identified herself to be a fake staff of the Ministry of Information in the Registry Unit while Onoh was said to have concluded his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The statement reads: “The suspects were arrested separately following investigation on petitions by various victims who were promised jobs as “Directors General” at the Ministry of Communication, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited, NNPCL, Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC and other ministries.

“Others are Omata Sunday and Eljayon Nigeria Limited, one of the companies whose bank account they were using to get money from their victims.

“Besides, they had different account numbers of different banks through which they were receiving the money amounting to N22,350,000:00k (Twenty Two million, Three Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira) from different victims.

“Umogboi was arrested on June 16, 2024, Idakwo was arrested on April 30, 2024, while Onuh was arrested on April 3, 2024. Many victims narrated their bitter experience in a series of petitions written to the EFCC.”