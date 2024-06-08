EFCC Nabs 15 Internet Fraudsters In Abuja, Rivers

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission says it has arrested a total of 15 suspected ‘yahoo boys’ in separate operations conducted in Abuja and Rivers State.

The anti-graft agency which disclosed this in different statements on Friday, revealed that 11 suspected fraudsters were arrested by its operatives during an operation at Whimpey in the Ada George area of Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

“Their arrest followed credible intelligence on their alleged internet fraud activities and several days of the commission’s surveillance within the areas.

“Seized from them are four cars, diverse brands of phones, and laptop computers containing fraudulent documents,” the statement read.

It added that, during a Thursday sting operation in Abuja, the agency apprehended four individuals following intelligence and surveillance on their activities in the Kubwa area.

The suspects were reported to be in possession of “four brands of mobile phones.”

According to the EFCC, the suspects will be charged after investigations are concluded.