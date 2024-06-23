EFCC Nabs Five Fraudsters Promising Jobs In NNPC, FRSC Others



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has cracked down on a syndicate of fake “State House” staff who allegedly swindled unsuspecting job seekers of millions of naira.

Dele Oyewale, the Commission’s spokesperson, confirmed the arrest of five suspects in Abuja on Saturday.

According to Oyewale, the suspects – Augustine Umogboi, Eleojo Idakwo, Kingsley Onuh, Omata Sunday, and Eljayon Nigeria Limited – were arrested separately following investigations into petitions from victims who were promised lucrative jobs in various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

The suspects allegedly posed as high-ranking officials, promising victims jobs as “Director-General” in prominent organizations, including the Ministry of Communication, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), and other ministries.

The suspects’ modus operandi involved using different account numbers from various banks to receive money from their victims.

The victims, in their petitions to the EFCC, narrated their harrowing experiences, which led to the arrest of the suspects.

“Besides, they had different account numbers of different banks through which they were receiving the money amounting to N22,350,000 from different victims.

“Umogboi was arrested on June 16, Idakwo was arrested on April 30, 2024, while Onuh was arrested on April 3,” he said.

The EFCC however assured that the suspects will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations.