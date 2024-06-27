EFCC’s Olukoyede Orders Arrest Of Officials Who Broke Into Lagos Hotel

Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has ordered the arrest of two officers of the agency involved in the manhandling of a female staff of Regional Hotel, Ojo, Lagos.

As seen in a viral video, EFCC officials who dressed in mufti were seen badging into one of the rooms of the hotel.

An unidentified lady said to be a worker at the hotel was seen trying to open the door from inside when the men opened it forcefully.

One of them was seen slapping the lady before he ordered her out of the room.

The incident was captured on Closed Circuit Television (CCTV).

In a Thursday statement, Dele Oyewale, spokesman of the Commission, said the incident happened during an early morning sting operation.

He said the operation led to the arrest of a sizable number of suspects who were still being profiled.

“The EFCC’s boss has also ordered detailed investigations of the operation carried out at the hotel and assured that appropriate disciplinary measures would be taken against any of the officers found to be culpable.

“Olukoyede assures the general public that the EFCC would continue to ply its job professionally and with profound respect for the rule of law,” the statement read