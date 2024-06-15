Eid-el-Kabir: FCT Police Deploy Explosive Experts, Personnel to Prayer Grounds, Event Centres

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has deployed all available material and human resources across the nation’s capital in preparation for the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The command specifically said that explosive ordinance device experts and personnel had been assigned to a variety of prayer grounds, recreation centres, and event centres.

This followed the Federal Government’s declaration of public holidays for the celebration on Monday and Tuesday.

The command’s spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, said in a statement on Friday that raids would be conducted on identified black spots as well as uncompleted buildings/shanties.

She stated that the actions were designed to ensure calm in the FCT before, during, and after the celebration.

The statement read, “The FCT Police Command in anticipation of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration by Muslim faithful, has proactively deployed material and human resources at the command’s disposal across the nooks and crannies of the nation’s capital.

“The deployment which is aimed at ensuring residents of FCT enjoy a peaceful and serene atmosphere, before, during, and post-Eid celebration is characterized by visibility policing, the deployment of EOD experts and personnel at various prayer grounds, recreational centres, event centres, raids on identified black spots, uncompleted buildings/shanties, stop and search, vehicular and foot patrol.”

Road users near Eid sites would have access to diversion points, as Adeh implied.

“Worthy of note are diversion points in the territory, some of which include: diversion point around Eid ground by Airport Interchange to Games Village and Jabi by a Airport Road into the main city,” she added.

However, Adeh stated that Benneth Igweh, the Commissioner of Police, had asked the citizenry to cooperate fully with his men operations, since the deployments are only intended to guarantee public safety.

He also urged Muslim believers in the FCT, as they join others around the world in celebrating, to embrace the qualities of the occasion, while assuring the public of his commitment to ensuring everyone’s safety.

“The Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Benneth C. Igweh psc, mni, urges residents to give the police operatives utmost cooperation, as the deployments is solely aimed at ensuring the safety of the populace. He also calls on the Muslim faithfuls in FCT, as they join others around the world in the celebration to embrace the virtues of the festivity, while reassuring the populace of his commitment to ensure the safety of all and sundry.

“Residents are also urged to be vigilant and take advantage of the Police emergency lines to report suspicious activities through: 08032003913, 08028940883, 08061581938, 07057337653 PCB: 09022222352, CRU: 08107314192,” the statement added.