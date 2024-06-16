The Deputy Chief Imam of the University of Benin, Mallam Umar Faruk Haruna, has said that animals bought with money earned through illegitimate means are not acceptable for sacrifice.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the cleric led this out during his Sallah message in Ekenwa campus, adding that slaughtering of ram is not compulsory, but it is meant for those who have legitimate resources to buy animal for the sacrifice.

He said: “For those buying rams from money made from yahoo, yahoo business or other unlawful businesses, Allah would not accept their sacrifice.”

“Any ram or other animals buy for sacrifice from any source that is not legitimate or legal earning is not acceptable by Allah.

“What Allah needs from the Muslim is not the flesh nor the blood of the sacrificial animals but the piety behind the sacrifice.

“Generally, in Islam, and not just Eid-Kabir festival alone, as a Muslim you are not supposed to live on anything that is unlawful.

“So buying a ram is not compulsory. Even though, Almighty Allah said Hajji is the five pillar of Islam, He didn’t say it is compulsory if you don’t have the resource.

The cleric explained that killing of animas are meant for people who can afford it through legitimate source.

He said: “So, in a year, if Allah does not make it easier for you, you don’t need to go outside lawful means in order to get it.”

“But, it would only be unlawful if you are aware of the means of livelihood of the giver. If you know that your child is into yahoo yahoo business, prostitution or any other illegal ways to get money and they buy animals for you for sacrifice, that’s haram.”