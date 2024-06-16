Eid-el-Kabir: “I See Your Sacrifices, There’ll Be Great Outcomes” — Tinubu Assures Nigerians



President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Saturday, stated that “great expectations” will emerge from the sacrifices of Nigerians grappling with economic hardship.

He noted this just as he urged citizens to reflect on the essence of the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir, which bears strong meaning and significance for the nation.

Tinubu disclosed this in his message to the Muslim Ummah on the joyous occasion of Eid-el-Kabir, an event that denotes sacrifice, faith, and obedience to the will of the Almighty.

His message was contained in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Saturday.

READ ALSO: Fuel Subsidy Removal Necessary But Hastily Announced – Former Ekiti Gov, Fayemi

The President who congratulated the Muslim faithful, prayed that Allah accepts their supplications and acts of obedience.

“The President acknowledges the sacrifices that Nigerians have made in the past one year as his administration sets the nation on a firm pedestal of growth and development.

“President Tinubu affirms that the sacrifices and great expectations of citizens will not come to nought as already propitious outcomes are beginning to manifest with the economy strengthening and vibrancy returning to critical sectors,” the statement read.

It added that the President reassured Nigerians that his administration is prioritizing their physical, social, and economic security and will not relent on this noble endeavour.

“President Tinubu wishes Nigerians happy Sallah celebrations,” it added.