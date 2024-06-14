Ekiti Court Sentences Winners Pastor To Life Imprisonment For Defiling Minor

An Ado-Ekiti High Court has sentenced a pastor of the Winners Chapel Church in Omuo-Ekiti, identified as Enoch Gbinyiam, to life imprisonment for raping a minor within his church premises.

The State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Mr Julius Ajiba, told the court that the defendant raped the daughter of a member of the church during her visit to the vicarage.

It was gathered that the horrible incident append during one of her visits to the cleric residence that the convict offered her a sedated bottle of Fanta.

According to him, the victim usually visited the Vicarage to assist the pastor’s wife with house chores, and teach and help his young children with their school assignments.

He said: “It was during one of her visits to the mission house that the defendant sedated a bottle of fanta and offered her to drink.

“The minor took the fanta and slept off only to wake up and found out that she was bleeding profusely from her vagina.”

According to Vanguard, the defendant was subsequently arrested and charged to Court.

He said that the offence contravened Section 2 of the Gender Based Violence (Prohibition) Law, 2019.

The DPP called four witnesses and tendered two Exhibits to prove his case.

The defendant, who spoke through his counsel, Mr Adeyinka Opaleke, pleaded not guilty to the charge against him.

He called one witness and tendered an evidence in defence of himself.

The Presiding Judge, Hon. Justice O.I.O Ogunyemi, ruled that the prosecution proved his case beyond reasonable doubt.

Ogunyemi, therefore, convicted the defendant and sentenced him to life imprisonment in a Correctional Centre.