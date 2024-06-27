Ekiti Police Parade Suspected Jailbreaker, 20 Others

The Ekiti State Police Command has paraded a notorious jailbreaker, Temitope Omotuyi, also known as Tope Jinadu, who was arrested in 2012 for conspiracy and armed robbery.

Jinadu and four others were charged in court in 2012 and held in a correctional facility in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, according to the Command’s spokesman, DSP Sunday Abutu, who paraded the suspect on Wednesday.

According to Abutu, Jinadu and Jimoh Sadiku conspired with their gang members to break the correctional center’s fence, allowing 220 convicts to escape.

“On 13/6/2024 at about 20:30hrs, the RRS operatives, through credible information, arrested one Omotuyi Temitope aka TOPE JINADU SMALL inside Alex Grace Hotel, Ado-Ekiti.

“The suspect alongside four other suspects had earlier in 2012 been arrested for the offence of Conspiracy and Armed Robbery. They were charged to court and remanded in the Correctional Centre, Ado-Ekiti.

“While in the Correctional Centre, the suspect and one Jimoh Sadiku colluded with their gang members outside the Correctional Centre and broke the Correctional Centre gate which resulted in the escape of two hundred and twenty inmates.

“Investigation revealed that the suspect thereafter, fled to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) where he was involved in a murder case, arrested, imprisoned for six years and later repatriated to Nigeria.

“Investigation revealed that the suspect alongside other members of his gang currently at large have robbed many innocent citizens within Ado-Ekiti,” he said.

Twenty other people were paraded for charges including conspiracy, theft, armed robbery, cultism, attempted kidnapping, and murder.