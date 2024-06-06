El-Rufai Denies Embezzlement Allegations by Kaduna Assembly, Says The “Jaundiced Probe” Is Politically Motivated

Former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, says the allegations of fraud levelled against him by the State House of Assembly are politically motivated.

El-Rufai is accused of diversion of public funds and money laundering.

An ad hoc committee set up by the Assembly recommended the probe of El-Rufai’s administration between 2015 and 2023.

Chairman of the ad hoc committee, Henry Zacharia, who presented the report during plenary on Wednesday, said most of the loans obtained by the El-Rufai administration were used for other purposes.

Zacharia said most of the loans obtained and projects implemented did not follow the “due process.”

The lawmakers also called for the prosecution of some of the commissioners and officials who worked under El-Rufai.

They also recommended the immediate suspension of Shizer Badda, the commissioner of finance, who also served in the same capacity under El-Rufai’s administration.

Reacting in a statement through his spokesperson, Muyiwa Adekeye, the former Governor said he led a government of integrity to the best of his capacity during his eight-year administration.

He further described the activities of the ad hoc committee as a “jaundiced probe” that should be disregarded.

“Malam Nasir El-Rufai is immensely proud of his record of governance and the legacy he left in Kaduna State.

“This record of consistently high performance in public and private office cannot be altered by any malicious effort to use the auspices of a state legislature for defamation and undeserved smears.

“Many of the officials who served in the El-Rufai government appeared before the ad-hoc committee because of their confidence in the quality of their service and the rectitude which they served Kaduna state.

“They were under no illusion that they were participating in a fair process. It was obvious that the ad hoc committee was merely going through the motions of an inquiry just to give some gloss to predetermined conclusions.

“It is sad to see such a shameful departure from any notion of decency and fairness by a state legislature. We dismiss with contempt the claims being peddled in connection with the report.

“Malam El-Rufai wishes to assure discerning Nigerians that he has served Kaduna state with integrity and to the best of his capacity, assisted by a hardworking and patriotic team. He complied with all extant laws in all his activities while he was the governor. This jaundiced probe should be disregarded as the politically motivated hatchet job it is,” the statement read.

Recall that in April, the Kaduna Assembly inaugurated a 13-member committee to examine the loans, grants, and project implementation in the State during the period El-Rufai was Governor.