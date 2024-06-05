El-Rufai’s Administration Embezzled N423bn — Kaduna Assembly



The Kaduna State House of Assembly, on Wednesday, accused the administration of the former Governor of the State, Nasir El-Rufai of embezzling N423 billion.

Speaker of the Assembly, Yusuf Liman, who said the development had left the State burdened with enormous obligations, disclosed this while receiving a report from the Assembly’s ad hoc committee established to look into all contracts, loans and financial transactions undertaken by El-Rufai’s administration.

Henry Zacharia, Chairman of the committee, presented the report to the Assembly.

READ ALSO: Provide Details Of Loans Obtained By El-Rufai — Kaduna Assembly To Finance Ministry

According to him, most of the loans obtained during El-Rufai’s administration were “not used for the intended purpose” and that in certain instances, “the proper procedures were not followed in obtaining the loans.”

“El-Rufai government embezzled N423 billion, leaving the state burdened with enormous obligations,” Liman stated.

The committee also recommended that security and anti-corruption agencies look into and prosecute El-Rufai and other indicted members of his cabinet for abusing their positions of authority by awarding contracts without following the proper procedures.