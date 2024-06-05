Electricity Tariff Hike, Discriminatory Bands’ Classification Should Be Addressed — Labour To FG

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), on Tuesday, urged the Federal Government to address the electricity tariff hike.

On Monday, the two unions embarked on a nationwide strike after negotiations with the Federal Government on a new minimum wage hit a brick wall.

The industrial action paralysed economic and government activities across the nation.

Following appeals from the government for the Unions’ to return to the negotiation table, NLC’s President, Joe Ajaero, said the strike has been “relaxed for one week.”

In a communiqué issued after a joint National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the unions, organised labour said the demand for the reversal of the electricity tariff hike back to N66/kwh was part of the discussion.

The unions said they deliberated on the demand for the stoppage of the “apartheid classification of electricity consumers into Bands.”

“The NEC-in-session is deeply disappointed by the government’s silence and lack of concrete action regarding the reversal of the electricity tariff hike and the abolition of the apartheid classification of electricity consumers into Bands.

“The NEC reaffirms that these issues are critical to alleviating the financial burden on Nigerian workers and the general populace.

“The electricity tariff hike and discriminatory Band classification remain unacceptable and must be addressed alongside the wage increase,” the communiqué read.

They further commended Nigerian workers and the public for their “unwavering support and solidarity in this critical struggle for improved living and working conditions.”

They reiterated their commitment to pursuing all necessary actions to protect the rights and welfare of all Nigerian people and workers.