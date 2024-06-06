Enugu EFCC Arrests 100 Suspected Internet Fraudsters, Recovers Valuable Items

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission announced preparations to arraign 100 Internet fraud suspects apprehended in various places around Enugu State following the conclusion of ongoing investigations.

In a statement posted its X account on Wednesday, the EFCC said that the suspects were apprehended during a sting operation carried out by its officers.

According to the statement, the arrest was made in response to actionable intelligence obtained by the commission regarding the suspects’ activities.

It further stated that exhibits such as mobile phones, laptop computers, and automobiles were recovered from the accused.

READ MORE: Paul Okoye Reacts To Missing Nigerian And Ghanaian Ladies, Caution Women To Know Their Worth

The statement read in part, “Operatives of the Enugu Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC have arrested 100 (One Hundred) suspected internet fraudsters at different locations of Enugu State.

“The suspects were arrested in early morning sting operations on Wednesday, May 5, 2024, following actionable intelligence about suspected activities of an organised syndicate of internet fraudsters operating along Ibagwa-Nike and other locations in the Enugu metropolis.

“Items recovered from them include three exotic cars, mobile phones, and laptops.”

The EFCC determined that the accused will be arraigned after the investigation is completed.

“The suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigations,” the statement concluded.