Enugu Govt Pays Tribute To Late Nollywood Actor, Mr. Ibu With Novelty Match

Ugochi Madueke, the Enugu State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, has stated that the state government is proud of the late Nollywood actor John Okafor, well known as Mr Ibu, even after his death.

In a statement made available to PUNCH Online on Thursday, Madueke made the announcement following the novelty match held in Enugu in memory of the late actor.

As part of the late actor’s burial activities, the match was played at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu against the current Nigerian Premier League champions, Rangers Football Club of Enugu.

It should be noted that on Tuesday, Rangers FC, notable figures, and supporters honoured the late Mr. Ibu with a novelty match in recognition of his incredible career in comedy throughout his lifetime.

The statement quoted Madueke to have said, “Mr Ibu was a great and unique actor. That was what brought all those people out to honour him, and Enugu State Government is proud of him.”

Monday Ani, Chairman of the Central Planning Committee, also spoke at the occasion and thanked everyone who came.

He congratulated the Enugu State government, Rangers FC’s General Manager, Amobi Ezeani, and everyone else who contributed to the success of the novelty match.

He said, “I appreciate the Enugu State Government for the provision of an enabling environment for this event of high magnitude to happen and their support too. Also, Rangers FC, especially the General Manager, Amobi Ezeani, for the role he has played.

“The celebrities, politicians, and captains of industries came in large numbers to honour Mr. Ibu. The crowd who came to watch, security, and finally the CPC which every key member was on their toes for the success of the event, thank you!”

In his remarks, Nollywood actor, Charles Anwurem, said, “Mr Ibu was a character player, but now he cannot do anything. One of the things that killed him was torture of the heart.”

Another actor, Steve Eboh added, “An actor does everything, that’s why I’m here today as an ‘actor footballer.’ The expectation is that if we are winning then he’s winning. The spirit of Mr. Ibu is here and we would not allow him to be defeated.”

The statement added that a member of the Enugu State House of Assembly, representing Enugu East, Raymond Ugwu, said: “I’m motivated to have been there to pay my last respect to my big brother since God has decided to take him. We were there at the novelty match to pay him the last respects he deserves.”

The Majority Leader of the House, Samuel Ani, representing Enugu North stated, “I’m happy the novelty match went well because there’s nothing more commendable than when we come together to sympathise with the family. If you looked around you would find out that everyone there was happy because that’s the kind of actor Mr. Ibu was. He made people happy and my prayer for him is for his soul to rest in peace.”

Mr Ibu died on Saturday, March 2, 2024 as a result of cardiac arrest.

