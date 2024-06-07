“Everyone Coming To Greet Us Are With Guns” – Portable Shares His Observation In The US

Nigerian musician Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, who is currently in the United States, has made some observations about the country.

According to Portable, Americans use guns like mobile phones.

The singer claimed this in a video message posted to his Instagram page on Thursday.

He pointed out that everyone who came to see him had a gun on them.

He claimed that with a simple hug one can feel the firearms in their pockets.

Nonetheless, he advised his admirers to be calm and that he had no fear.

READ MORE: Autopsy Suggests Drug Reaction Contributed To Mohbad’s Death

He said, “Everyone coming to greet us keep coming with gun.

They are putting it in pocket like it’s a phone; imagine if we have an argument, but don’t worry, my fans, I am safe.”

SEE VIDEO: