FAAN Announces Temporary Power Shutdown At Lagos Airport Wednesday

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has announced that the Lagos Airport’s International Terminal 2 will have a power outage for one hour Wednesday.

On Tuesday, FAAN released a statement signed by Obiageli Orah, Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection.

The airport managers highlighted that maintenance became critical in order to detect significant concerns resulting from the high tension.

The statement reads, “This is as a result of the urgent need to verify the issues affecting the Bus Riser 11KVA high tension (HT) panel on the ground floor, North of the International Terminal 2 ( ITZ-2) of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.”

FAAN promised that it will ensure that the shutdown of power supply “is with very minimal disruption to flight operations and passenger facilitation.”

According to Orah, the power loss will have a little impact on the operations of RwandAir, Egypt Air, and Qatar Air for one hour. “All intending passengers on these flights should please take note.”

The authority apologises for any difficulty the development may cause stakeholders and the travelling public. “We are committed to world-class safety standards and service to all airport users.”