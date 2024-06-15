FAAN Warns Against Bribery, Extortion At Airports Ahead Of Eid-el-Kabir

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, has issued a warning against bribery and extortion at airports nationwide, ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, guaranteeing a hassle-free travel experience.

Obiageli Orah, Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, confirmed this in a statement on Friday.

She assured Nigerians of a smooth travel experience, noting that steps have been taken to strengthen security systems to ensure the safety of lives and property.

Orah advised travellers to arrive early at the airport to avoid missing their flights.

READ MORE: Ibadan Monarchy: Oba Olakulehin Takes Tour Of New Palace, Says He Knew He Would Become Olubadan

The statement reads, “FAAN assures Nigerians of very seamless travel through our airports this Sallah festive season, as the authority has consistently taken measures to upgrade her security apparatus to ensure safety of life and property of the travelling public. FAAN, therefore, encourages all travellers to be at the airport early enough in order not to miss their flights as well as reduce rush.

“International travellers must be at the airport three hours before departure, while local travellers must arrive about two hours before the flight schedule. Please ensure that you pack your luggage yourself. Do not leave your luggage unattended.

“FAAN has expanded the screening area in order to give passengers a better flying experience. Keep an eye on your valuables while passing through screening. Ensure that you park your vehicle properly at the car park to avoid it being towed.

“Please, do not engage the services of touts. The Managing Director of FAAN, Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, at a recent event had sent out a severe warning to staff as well as all government agencies that operate at our airports that FAAN will ensure that whoever is culpable is punished.

“Do not give bribes or encourage extortion. Respect rules and regulations in respect of carriage of prohibited articles, liquids, and gel. We have information desks at all our airports to assist you. Please make use of them,” she said.