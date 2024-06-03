“Face Governance, Stop Your Aides From Attacking Buhari”- Tambuwal Tells Tinubu

The Senator representing Sokoto South Senatorial Zone, Aminu Tambuwal has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to stop attacking president Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure.

The former governor of Sokoto state said that President Tinubu should not run away from what he described as ‘failed Buhari’s administration’ that he benefited from.

The lawmaker made this known during a stakeholders meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party, on Sunday, in Sokoto.

He said: “The same Tinubu government that has failed to secure Nigerians or bring development is now lamenting and disassociating itself from Buhari’s administrative failure.

“There’s no reason for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to allow his aides or ministers to be castigating and attacking past APC government under Muhammadu Buhari, which he has tremendously benefitted from as a member of the APC.”

Tambuwal urged Tinubu to face governance and stop lamenting.

He added: “President Tinubu should face the governance of Nigeria with serious-minded attention and not allow certain myopic tendencies in his government to destroy his good plan on securing our nation and bringing cohesion and development to our country if at all he is ready.”

Tambuwal said fixing Nigeria demanded unity and commitment from all Nigerians.

“Nobody can change our country for us. We need determination and commitment. Our party and supporters should be united.”

Recall that President Tinubu took over government from Buhari on the 29th of May, 2023.

Many Nigeirnans have been lamenting over economic challenges facing the country due to the removal of fuel subsidy and other policies.