The Ogun Police Command has arrested and detained Muhameed Auwalu, 43, for impersonating a military official in Ogere, Ikenne Local Government Area of the state.

Auwalu was apprehended last Wednesday by members of the Ogere Police Division’s Special Weapons and Tactics Team while on a visibility patrol.

PUNCH On Tuesday, gathered from a police source who was present during the incident but was not allowed to talk that the imposter was dressed in military camouflage and carrying his acclaimed profession’s identity card, indicating that he is a serving naval officer stationed in Port Harcourt.

Auwalu admitted during a questioning by another squad of military officers in the region that he was not a trained officer of the Nigerian Navy.

According to reports, Auwalu paid N10,000 for his military outfit and N5,000 for his identity card, and he said that Umaru, who lives in Lagos’ Ojodu-Berger Area, sold them to him.

When asked how they could contact the costume supplier, he responded they couldn’t because Umaru had died.

His military uniform and ID card were retrieved from him.

When reached, Omolola Odutola, a spokesperson for the Ogun Police Command, verified the development and stated that a discreet investigation was ongoing, with the suspect now held.

“The military imposter was intercepted by SWAT operatives during a patrol within Ogere Area. A discreet investigation is ongoing,” Odutola said.