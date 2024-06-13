‘Falling Since 1992’ — Tinubu’s Aide Slams Atiku Over Reaction On President’s Eagle Square Fall

Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Olusegun Dada, has taunted former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar over his comments on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s slip.

On Democracy Day, Tinubu who missed his steps, fell while climbing the parade vehicle at Eagle Square in Abuja.

Having momentarily lost his footing, he regained balance with support from his aide-de-camp.

Atiku described the incident as “unfortunate” and sympathised with the president, saying, “I do hope that all is well with him”.

Reacting via X, Dada wrote a sarcastic message in response to the former Vice-President’s comments, saying the president’s “brief fall” is better than Atiku Abubakar’s loss at the presidential polls.

“Better to fall briefly and rise than to be falling consistently in trying to be president since 1992 but still won’t quit,” he wrote on Wednesday.

Abubakar has aspired to become Nigerian president six times but has been on the ballot as a presidential candidate on three occasions: in 2007, 2019, and 2023.