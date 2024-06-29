Family Of Man Killed By Police At Lagos Fuel Station Demands Justice



The family of late Toheeb Eniafe has called on the Lagos State Police Command to speed up investigation to unravel the cause of the death of their breadwinner.

Toheeb died on May 1 from gunshot injuries, after he was shot by a police officer during a fracas at a petrol station of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, in Obalende.

Following this, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, said the Command identified the police officer to be serving at Special Protection Unit Base 17, Lion Building.

However, addressing journalists at the press centre of the Lagos State High Court on Friday, the family lamented the delay in the investigation and said they suspected a conspiracy to cover up the matter.

The deceased’s sister, Folashade Eniafe, said, “Toheeb was easy-going and was a breadwinner in the family. Our parents are old. They lament over the matter every day.

“We are not hearing anything from the police on this matter on how it happened or what they are doing about it. It appears we are being cheated. The stress is too much. They should have mercy on us and let us know what happened. We don’t have anybody.”

Also, Toheeb’s uncle, Sumaimon Eniafe, said, “We want the policeman identified. We want to know the state of the matter. We are not hearing anything. That’s why we are here for justice. We want the police to complete their investigation immediately and charge the killer in court.”

According to the Vice Chairman of the National Road Transport Workers Union, Wale Giwa, who witnessed the shooting, Toheeb was the auditor of the union until his tragic death.

Reacting, Hundeyin, said an investigation was still ongoing while allaying fears of any cover-up.

“Investigation is ongoing and development will be made available. We feel their pain and plight (of the family) and we are not sweeping it under the carpet,” the PPRO said.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Adegoke Fayoade, had reached out to the homicide section of the state police, urging them to expedite action.