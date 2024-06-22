FCT Police Apprehend Six Suspects Over One Chance Robbery, Recover Weapons

The operatives of the Federal Capital Territory’s police Command have apprehended no fewer than six suspected one chance robbers.

According to the command’s Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, in a statement released to the public on Saturday, identified the suspects as follow, Abubakar Adams, Ismail Salisu, Yusuf Bello, Nasiru Saidi, Sani Usman and Ibrahim Kasa.

She added that the culprits rob passengers who board their vehicles, motorcycles, tricycles and later push them out.

READ MORE: Abuja Police Arrest Pastor, Others For Child-Trafficking

The statement reads: “The operatives of the police command attached to Utako divisional headquarters, on June 16, 2024, acting on credible intelligence, trailed and arrested six armed robbery suspects: Abubakar Adams, Ismail Salisu, Yusuf Bello, Nasiru Saidi, Sani Usman and Ibrahim Kasa who specialise in attacking unsuspecting residents who board their vehicle or tricycle, robbing them of their valuables and pushing them off the moving vehicle or tricycle.

“The suspects were apprehended on the heels of complaints received from multiple victims of these atrocious acts, some of whom reported losing their mobile phones, money, gadgets, and other belongings to these criminal individuals who have since confessed to the crime.

“Light weapons such as cutlasses, knives, and a phone believed to have been stolen from a victim were recovered from them.”