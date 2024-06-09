FCT Police Arrest Two Ex-Convicts, Others In Raid On Kidnappers’ Camps

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command conducted a coordinated operation with other security services to target kidnappers’ facilities near the Abuja boundary, on Friday.

SP Josephine Adeh, the command’s spokesperson , confirmed this in a statement published on the X platform on Sunday.

The statement read, “The operatives of the FCT Police command, in synergy with the special forces of Guards Grigade and DSS hunters, in a continued effort against criminality in FCT, on June 7, 2024, at about 10am, acting on credible intelligence, stormed some identified kidnappers camps at Gidan Dogo and Kweti Forest, Kaduna State, bordering FCT, trailed and arrested four suspects: Yahaya Abubakar, 25 ‘m’ of Mpape, Mohammed Mohamed 32 ‘m’ of Zuba( an ex-convict), Umar Aliyu 20 and Nura Abdullahi 32, also an ex-convict at Kubwa and Zuba hills, respectively.”

According to the statement, the suspects admitted to being part of a notorious bandit syndicate known as “Mai One Million.”

A number of kidnappings and other horrific crimes in the Federal Capital Territory and its surroundings were allegedly committed by the “Mai One Million” gang.

A gunfight was said to have occurred between the bandits and security personnel, forcing the bandits to flee.

The security personnel also rescued victims who were alleged to have been reunited with their families, and “the illegally erected structures by the kidnappers in all the patrolled camps were decimated.”

In the statement, FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Benneth Igweh, praised the operation’s success and advised citizens to be watchful and report any suspicious activity.

SEE PHOTOS: