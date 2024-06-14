FCT Police Command Arrests Six For Illegal SIM Card Sales

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command paraded six individuals on Thursday who specialise in enrolling Subscriber Identity Module cards using the identities of other innocent citizens and selling them to criminals.

The suspects include Ndubuisi Okeh, John Jock, Nafiu Tijani (a dispatcher), Nasiru Sulaiman, John Njoku, and Suleiman Musa.

Addressing journalists while parading the suspects, FCT Commissioner of Police Benneth Igwe stated that the defendants sold SIM cards to criminals between N3,000 and N5000.

He stated that the suspects were found in possession of 1,100 registered SIM cards, three registration devices, two fingerprint machines, and a mobile phone.

Igwe said, “On May 29, 2024, at about 3:00 pm, a team of detectives from the State Intelligence Department led by ACP Mohammed S. Baba, acting on credible intelligence, lured and arrested six suspects namely: Ndubuisi Okeh, John Jock; Nafiu Tijani (a dispatcher); Nasiru Sulaiman; John Njoku and Suleiman Musa Who specialises in the sales of already registered sim cards to criminals who operate with other people’s identity to avoid being traced or tracked through their own details at the price rate of three to five thousand naira.”

According to Igwe, a National Identity Number can be used to register four distinct numbers.

As a result, he claimed that these criminals employ street SIM card dealers to get the personal information of unwary citizens who buy and register SIM cards at the same time.

He said, “It may interest you to know that four different numbers could be registered under a single NIN, hence, these criminals employ street sim card vendors to get the details of unsuspecting residents who buy sim cards and register at the same time.

“Over one thousand, one hundred already registered sim cards, three registration machines, and other gadgets were recovered from the suspects. The suspects have all confessed to the crime and will be charged to court at the conclusion of the investigation.”

According to the CP, a gun runner named Ikechukwu Didi was apprehended with seven automatic pump action shotguns and 1000 rounds of live cartridges.

He said, “On June 7, 2024, at about 2:00 pm, acting on credible intelligence, police operatives from the anti-car theft section, trailed and arrested one Ikechukwu Didi 54 yrs, at Dutse Junction, who specialises in gun-running. Seven automatic pump action shotguns and 1000 rounds of live cartridges were recovered from him. Suspect will be arraigned in court soon.”