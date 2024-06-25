FCTA Debunks Casualty Reports In Abuja Flood Incident, Says No Life Was Lost

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has confirmed that no lives were lost as a result of the flood at Trademore Estate in Abuja.

The FCT Emergency Management Department, or FEMD, confirmed this, rejecting accusations of casualties.

According to a video posted on social media, two people were swept away by floods.

However, after an examination of the impacted regions during Monday’s downpour at Trademore Estate, FEMD’s Acting Director-General, Florence Wenegieme, reported that no lives were lost.

Wenegieme said: “We did not receive any distress call from Trademore. We saw the viral video and we went there to carry out an assessment.

“We interviewed some residents and they confirmed that no life was lost to the floods.

“We activated NEMA, FCT Fire Service, Department of Development Control and Department of Engineering Services.”

She pointed out that the properties submerged in the floods were among the 116 structures already scheduled for removal in 2023, when Trademore was named a disaster zone.

The DG indicated that FCTA was unable to remove the structures due to a court injunction issued by the Trademore Estate Residents’ Association.

Wenegiene noted that a primary school with approximately 500 students, management, and staff sits on the estate’s water channel, portraying it as a calamity waiting to happen.

As a result, she made a plea to the people residing in the Trademore Estate houses that were designated for demolition to move, and she advised the estate’s owners to install all necessary infrastructure to prevent future flash floods that could result in fatalities at the estate.