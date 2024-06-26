FEC Approves N1.99bn For CNG Vehicles’ Purchase To Boost NDLEA’s Operations

The Federal Executive Council (FEC), has approved N1.99 billion for the purchase of 33 vehicles powered by Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) to boost the operations of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The council gave the approval at its meeting presided over by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Abuja, on Tuesday.

Speaking with State House correspondents after the meeting, Lateef Fagbemi, the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, said the council also approved the procurement of firearms and ammunition worth $1.442 billion to strengthen the NDLEA’s fight against drug trafficking.

READ ALSO: ‘Make Rule To Always Conduct Heart, BP Checks For Officials Summoned For Questioning’ – Sani To NASS

The Justice Minister said the FEC approved N985 million to purchase body scanners at all the country’s international airports.

“We submitted three items to the council on NDLEA.

“FEC approved the procurement of 33 Mikano motor vehicles CNG to boost the operation of NDLEA.

“Approval for NDLEA for procurement of firearms, ammunition, and counter-narcotics for the sum of $1.442 billion

“The procurement of two units of body scanners for use both at Abuja and International Airports at N985 million,” he said.