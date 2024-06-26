FEC Okays N985m For Procurement Of Body Scanners At Abuja, Lagos Int’l Airports

The Federal Executive Council (FEC), presided over by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Tuesday, approved N985 million for the procurement of body scanners at the Abuja and Lagos international airports.

Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, made this known while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the FEC meeting.

He said three items were submitted to the council for approval, one of which is the “procurement of two units of body scanners for use both at Abuja and International Airports at N985 million.”

Other items approved are the “procurement of CNG-powered vehicles, as well as firearms and ammunition for the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).”

Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), on June 24,inaugurated 120 officers for the aviation security (AVSEC) special force to secure assets and lives at the airports.

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, said the decision to set up the special force is part of steps to curb the menace of touting and other illegal activities around Nigeria’s airports.