FEC: Tinubu Steps Down New National Minimum Wage Memo For Further Consultation

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has requested more time to consult extensively on the new minimum wage for public sector workers.

This new development came up during the Federal Executive Council meeting on Tuesday as the decision was tabled for discussion.

According to the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, the President needs more time to consult widely.

Speaking to State House correspondents, Idris noted that the President’s request for more time is aimed at determining an appropriate amount for the new minimum wage.

The consultation process will however involve various stakeholders and interests.

He said that the new minimum wage memo was stepped down because the Federal Government thought it wise to consult with other stakeholders, especially as the new wage proposals affects the local government areas, states and the Federal Government.

Idris said: “A lot of people have been asking me questions pertaining to whether the New Minimum Wage would come up for deliberations today at FEC, especially whether government was going to have a position on the new wage.

“Recall that there was a report from the tripartite committee, comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress, the Organised Private Sector and the government representatives, these three make up the tripartite committee that discussed on the new minimum wage. They have forwarded a report to the President which he has gone through.

“But consistent with the way it should be done, I want to inform Nigerians that FEC deliberated on that because the new national minimum wage is not just the decision of the Federal Government.

“That memo was stepped down to enable Mr President consult further so that he can have an informed position on what to do. This decision was taken because it affects the States, LG and the Federal Government.”