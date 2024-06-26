

The Federal Government has placed a ban on single-use plastics in all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to address plastic pollution in the country.

Minister of State for Environment, Iziaq Salako, said the ban was approved on Tuesday during the Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Salako noted that the ban aligns with Tinubu’s administration’s broader plastic waste management strategy and demonstrates the government’s commitment to tackling the triple threat of climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution.

According to him, the ban is also in line with the 2022 national policy on plastic waste management.

He further stressed the severity of plastic pollution in Nigeria, describing it as “a major issue in our country.”

Plastic waste, he noted, often clogs drains and contributes to flooding, while also polluting the oceans and affecting human health and the environment.

He explained that the ban is part of the administration’s efforts to promote responsible plastic waste management by refusing, reducing, reusing, repurposing, and recycling.

“The federal ministry of environment proposed and the federal executive council approved the ban on the use of on-the-go plastics, what we know as single-use plastics, in all ministries, agencies, and departments of the federal governments.

“This is in line with the 2022 national policy on gas-to-waste management.

“We must say that the discussion in Exco was very smooth because all members of Exco, including Mr. President, were very enthusiastic about this ban.

“As you know, plastic is one of the key challenges that we face when we go to our drains. And when we talk about the issue of flooding, we find out that plastic waste is heavily criminalised.

“So for us to adequately and properly use all five principles of sustainability in terms of refusing, reducing, reusing, repurposing, and recycling, the council has approved that, with some framework being put in place, there will be no longer the use of single-use plastics in all ministries, departments, and agencies of governments.

“Of course, this is to serve as a leading by example to the Nigerian populace so that we know that we have to be environmentally responsible and use plastic waste very, very responsibly,” he said.