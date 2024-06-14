FG Declares Monday, Tuesday Public Holidays For Eid-el-Kabir Celebration

The Federal Government, on Friday, declared next Monday and Tuesday public holidays to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Interior, Aishetu Ndayako, who announced the public holidays in a statement.

According Mrs Ndayako, said the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, congratulated the Muslim faithful at home and abroad on the celebration.

She added that the Minister also urged the Muslim faithful to continue demonstrating the spirit of peace, kindness, and sacrifice exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim.

Tunji-Ojo, she said, also appealed to them to keep praying for Nigeria’s peace and stability.

“The minister reiterated that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration was committed to safeguarding the lives and property of all Nigerians.

“He further enjoined all Muslim faithful and Nigerians in general to support, cooperate, and join hands with the president in his sustained efforts to diversify the economy and progressively accelerate the pace of the nation’s economic recovery.

“While wishing the Muslim Ummah a happy Eid-el-Kabir celebration, the Minister advised all Nigerians to take responsibility in the resolve to hand over a prosperous Nigeria to the nation’s children,” the statement read.