FG To Begin Distribution Of Three-In-One ID Card In August

The National Identity Management Commission has confirmed its readiness for the nationwide rollout of single multipurpose card.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the three-in-one identity card will be out in three months time.

According to a top official of the NIMC, who asked not to be named told PUNCH in an interview on Friday that the card will be combining multiple functions of identity.

He added that the service will be made available to citizens across the country by August this year.

The official said: “We actually plan for July although there have been a few delays but we are still hopeful that it would come in July. So we are hoping to get it done between July and August. We are still on plan and if there is any shift, the public will know.

“When you are deploying a new technology, there is a lot of work to be done, you need to configure the card, enable the outlet, and enable the wallet to work. We also have to do tests and that is what is ongoing.

READ MORE: Group Raises Alarm Over Website Selling Nigerians’ NIN, BVN Details Online For N100

“The deployment is ongoing, the portal that people need to access the service has to be deployed, and we have to make sure that it is scaleable and those are the ongoing works.

“There are integrations that all the banks need to do to enable the card and all of those little details are ongoing. We have that target and we are working extra hard to make sure that we achieve that.”