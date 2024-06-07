

Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to President Bola Tinubu, Bayo Onanuga, says Wale Edun, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, did not propose N105,000 as the new minimum wage.

This is coming after Edun submitted new national minimum wage options and projected cost implications to the President.

Tinubu had on Tuesday, directed Edun to present a template on new minimum wage figures and an analysis of the associated costs within 48 hours following Organised Labour’s strike which commenced on Monday.

The labour union leadership however “relaxed” the strike on Tuesday for five days after signing a commitment with the Federal Government to resume negotiations and come up with a new minimum wage within a week.

Onanuga who made the disclaimer in a post via X on Thursday said, “The Honorable Minister of Finance and coordinating minister of the economy, Wale Edun has not proposed N105,000 minimum wage.

“The contrary story being disseminated is false.”