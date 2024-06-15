Finidi George Resigns As Super Eagles Coach

Super Eagles head coach, Finidi George, has reportedly resigned after a poor run of games in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Recall that Finidi led the Eagles to a 1-1 draw against South Africa at home in Uyo and a 2-1 loss to Benin Republic in Abidjan, putting Nigeria’s qualification to the World Cup in serious doubt.

The two results extended Nigeria’s winless run in the qualifiers having previously played two draws under former coach Jose Peseiro.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Nigeria is now 5th above only Zimbabwe in the Group C qualification lot for the 2026 World Cup.

Following the poor performance of the Nigerian team in the two games under Finidi, there were several calls from the fans for his sack.

Confirming his resignation to Channels Television on Saturday, the Super Eagles boss said: “Yes, it is true. I have resigned.”

However, ex-Super Eagles media officer, Toyin Ibitoye in a post on X.com on Saturday shared the same.

He wrote: “News just in Finidi George #FinidiGeorge_FG has resigned from his #NGSuperEagles manager position.”