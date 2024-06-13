“Finland Is Protecting Simon Ekpa Criminality, He Must Be Arrested” – CDS Musa

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa has vowed that Simon Ekpa, self-proclaimed Prime Minister of the Indigenous People of Biafra must be arrested and prosecuted.

Musa’s comment is coming, following the death of six soldiers, that was gruesomely killed by some suspected members of IPOB, in Abia State during the celebration of Biafra’s heroes day, last month.

The CDS, during an interview on Channels TV, on Wednesday, accused Finland of shielding Simon Ekpa.

He called on the Nigerian government to take immediate action, including exploring diplomatic options to curb the menace of the factional leader of the IPOB.

He said: “We have repeatedly complained about the issue of Simon Ekpa. He is in Finland and the Finnish Government is giving him all the support and he is doing what he is doing.

READ MORE: Biafra Day: Troops Raid IPOB Hideout, Neutralize Six Suspects (Pictures)

“The comments he is making, people are being killed and nothing is being done. This is democracy.

“If the European Union is supporting democracy and this is happening and they are not taking action, then they don’t mean well for Nigeria.

“We have said that in clear terms. We need to diplomatically find means of getting him out of whatever it is that he is doing. He must be arrested, he must be prosecuted.

Musa accused Finland of treating Nigeria over what they can’t accept, adding that it would have been another story for the European country.

He added: “Look at it from the other way, assuming he is in Nigeria, he is doing that to the Finnish government, you think the European Union will allow that to happen? They definitely will not.”