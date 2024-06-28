Fire Guts Popular Abuja Market, Destroys Properties Worth Millions

Karu Market, located in a outskirt of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, has been engulfed by fire on Thursday.

It was gathered that the raging inferno, which cause could not be immediately ascertained, was said to have affected a section of the market.

A shop owner, identified as Jibreel Babangoshi, disclosed that he was at the market venue when the fire started, adding that only one fire truck came for their rescue.

READ MORE: ‘Mysterious’ Fire Guts Abure’s Home In Abuja, LP Alleges Assassination Attempt

He said: “The Karu market situation is bad. Only one fire truck was on ground. They had no water when the fire started.

“When they got water, they couldn’t gain access as shops had been constructed on every available space.

“They (firefighters) had to go through the back, from the village.

“Reinforcement came from Area 10, but access remains a challenge.

“Number of shops, worth of goods destroyed not yet known. Cause of fire not yet known.

“Fire started from Informal Sector section of the market”.

Meanwhile, the acting Director of the FCT, Fire Service, Amiola Adebayo, told PUNCH that firefighters have been deployed to the scene.