Fire Razes Christ Embassy Headquarters In Lagos (Video)

The headquarters of the Christ Embassy Church, located in the Oregun area of Ikeja, Lagos State, has be engulfed by fire.

It was gathered that the unfortunate incident was revealed in multiple videos making waves on social media platforms, on Sunday morning.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that some officials of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service are also said to be at the scene in efforts to quench the inferno.

READ MORE: Lady Alleges Assault By Christ Embassy Pastor In Canada (Video)

An eyewitness, identified as Chief_Augustin1, via his X page, shared a video from the location.

He wrote: “Christ Embassy Church on Billings Way, Oregun, is on fire.

“Serious fire is raging, and men of the Lagos State Fire Service are working hard to put it off. Thank God service hasn’t commenced fully.”