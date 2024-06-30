Fire Razes Obasanjo Trailer Park In Ogun (Pictures)

The Obasanjo Trailer Park in Ogere along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway axis of Ogun State has been engulfed by fire on Saturday.

It was gathered that one tanker and several makeshift shops were also destroyed by the inferno which started about 11pm.

An eyewitness, identified as Musa, told PUNCH that the fire emanated from one of the shops before burning the truck, which was under repair at the park.

Musa revealed that it was the combined efforts of occupants in the area that brought the fire under control.

He said: “The fire started about 11 pm when we were already sleeping.

“I just heard a loud blast and before we realised what was happening, there was a fire outbreak.

“People around used buckets to fetch water from the gutter to quench the fire because there were no firefighters nearby.”