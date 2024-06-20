Fire Razes Shops In Anambra Market, Goods Destroyed

Two stores at the Afor Nnobi Market near the Nnobi Roundabout in the Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra were completely destroyed by fire on Wednesday morning.

The inferno was alleged to have destroyed millions of Naira worth of products, including home items and apparel.

On Wednesday, the Chief Fire Officer of the Anambra Fire Service verified the incident to journalists in Onitsha.

Chiketa said: “The Anambra Fire Service received a distress call at 7:52am about a raging fire at Afor Market.

“The firemen and fire truck at Nnewi Fire Station were deployed immediately and they turned out to the scene and contained the fire.

“No life was lost, the fire affected about two shops.

“The cause of the fire was suspected to be power surge in one of the affected shops.”

According to him, fire kills, but it may be avoided.

He stated that the public must understand that the time of call always determines the timing of response.