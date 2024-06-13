Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has charged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to shift attention to investigating more pressing issues.

Speaking in an interview with Arise Television on Wednesday, Obi said arresting Nigerians over naira abuse should not be the focus of the anti-graft agency.

According to him, the arrest of Bobrisky, self-acclaimed crossdresser and others for abusing naira notes “are minor issues.”

His words: “If it is not budget padding today, it would be undisclosed subsidy payment, inflated contracts, and all sorts of things.

READ ALSO: N80 Billion Fraud: ‘Political Masters Shielding Yahaya Bello, Disgracing Nigeria’ – EFCC

“These are issues I want our agencies like EFCC to start dealing with but not arresting Bobrisky and Cubana Chief Priest. These are minor issues.

“Our agencies should face budget padding squarely not arresting Bobrisky because he dressed like a woman and spent N500 notes”.

In March, the upper legislative chamber suspended Abdul Ningi, senator representing Bauchi central, after he alleged that the 2024 budget was padded by N3 trillion

The Senator had claimed that the National Assembly approved N25tn while the President signed N28.7tn.

There are also claims that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has returned part of fuel subsidy that was abolished on May 29, 2023.

The presidency has however denied the claim, insisting that fuel subsidy is gone.