Former Konga CEO Kills Self In Lagos Home

Nick Imudia, former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Konga, one of Nigeria’s e-commerce giants, has reportedly died by suicide.

He was said to have committed the act by jumping from the balcony of his apartment in the Lekki area of Lagos State on the evening of Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

Before his death, the businessman reportedly made a call to his United States-based brother to give him instructions on how to distribute his wealth and also called his young daughter to inform her that he would always be there for her.

As stated by TheWill, friends, family and associates of Imudia are still in shock as to why he would commit suicide.

An indigene of the Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State, Imudia was previously married to the mother of his young daughter.

The marriage ended due to irreconcilable differences.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the case on Thursday to newsmen.

“Yes, it is true. He committed the act on June 25,” Hundeyin said.