Former Senate President Bukola Saraki Loses Mother At 89

Bukola Saraki, former President of the Senate, has lost his mother, Florence.

Florence died on Tuesday, aged 89.

Saraki revealed his mother’s death in an Instagram post.

The statement read, “With profound sadness and total submission to the will of Almighty God, I announce the passing of my beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and matriarch, Chief Mrs. Florence Morenike Saraki, who peacefully transitioned today, Tuesday, June 18, 2024.

“Details regarding funeral arrangements will be shared in due course. We appreciate your love, prayers, and support as we mourn Mama’s passing.”

